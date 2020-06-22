StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks opened lower on Monday as a rising number Covid-19 cases, including in the US and China, stoked fears of a second wave of global infections.
At 0821, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 46.99 points, or 0.8%, at 6,245.61.
Sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion slid 1.6% to 636.8p on announcing that it was looking at a number of 'strategic options' for camping and outdoor clothing retailer Go Outdoors.
The update came in the wake of media speculation that Go Outdoors was on the brink of administration.
Cinema group Cineworld shed 0.5% to 76.96p, even as it beefed up its credit lines by securing a $250m secured debt facility with a 2023 maturity.
Saga, a services provider for the over-50s, rose 4.0% to 19.18p after it secured a debt repayment holiday for two cruise ship facilities up until the end of March 2021.
Saga said no dividends could be paid while the debt remained outstanding. The company had refunded £44m of advance receipts to customers, as cruise ships remained idled.
Infant merchandise retailer Mothercare firmed 4.5% to 8.36p, having announced that around two-thirds of its partners' global retail locations were now open following an easing of government lockdowns.
Mothercare also revealed that it had shortlisted chief executive candidates, and remained in talks with a number of prospective debt providers.
Aviation services group John Menzies rallied 12% to 161.23p on announcing that it had performed better than hoped during the second quarter, though times remained challenging due to the Covid-19 crisis.
Videogame developer and publisher Codemasters rose 1.2%t to 335p as it reported a sharp rise in profit while people entertained themselves during lockdowns.
Merchant banking company Close Brothers added 1.1% to £10.80 on announcing that it had appointed Adrian Sainsbury to succeed Preben Prebensen as chief executive.
Sainsbury was managing director of Close Brothers' banking division.
Real estate investor Segro was broadly flat at 880.8p after it sold an Austrian property to to Nuveen Real Estate for €65m, marking its exit from that country's market.
Regeneration specialist U+I shed 3.1% to 81.4p, having submitted a planning application for its £770m Morden Wharf scheme on Greenwich Peninsula in southeast London.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
