StockMarketWire.com - Power group Ncondezi Energy posted a full-year loss as it continued to develop its Tete power station and related coal mine in Mozambique.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to $2.3m, compared to losses of $3.5m on-year.
Ncondezi Energy reiterated that it now expected to sign a new tariff agreement for the project in the second half of the year, and finalize key construction contracts in the third quarter.
At 8:47am: [LON:NCCL] Ncondezi Energy Limited share price was -0.1p at 3.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
