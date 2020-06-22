StockMarketWire.com - Clean water technology group Myclex Technologies said it had secured a $1.8m extension of a purchase order from Saudi Basic Industries Corporation.
The company also said that it had agreed to run a trial at another SABIC affiliate which, if successful, had the potential to generate further incremental revenues for the company this year.
'Despite the challenging macro backdrop, we are very pleased to have been awarded this contract extension with SABIC,' chief executive Connie Mixon said.
At 8:51am: [LON:MYX] MyCelx Technologies Corporation share price was 0p at 46.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
