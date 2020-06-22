StockMarketWire.com - Winemaker Chapel Down Group reported wider losses as higher costs offset a jump in revenue.
For the year ended 31 December, pre-tax losses widened to £4.3m from £0.85m on-year as turnover increased to £16.1m from £12.9m.
Wines and spirits sales on a continuing basis grew 13% to £10.102m on-year, with spirits sales up by 37% to £1,065m.
Wine volumes were 16% ahead reflecting the 'higher volumes of still wine available from the 2018 harvest, although revenues were only 8% above prior year, reflecting a lower sparkling wine stock availability in 2019,' the company said.
Looking ahead, 2020 would see 'more substantial growth in sparkling volumes when the sparkling wines from the 2018 harvest come on stream,' it added.
