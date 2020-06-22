StockMarketWire.com - Clean technology company Verditek said it had received its first order in the oil and gas industry for its ultra-lightweight solar product, from specialist engineering group SAF.
The panels would be used to provide power for a construction camp at Shikarpur Compressor Station where SAF was the local partner of Solar Turbines, part of the Caterpillar group.
SAF would evaluate the operating performance of Verditek's solar with the potential to wider-scale deployment on its projects.
Manufacturing was due to commence this week, with delivery expected at the start of August.
At 9:13am: [LON:VDTK] Verditek Plc share price was +0.85p at 7.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
