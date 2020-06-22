StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Nuformix said chief executive and co-founder Dan Gooding had stood down from the role, with immediate effect.
Gooding had agreed to stay with the company until the end of June to conduct an orderly handover.
Chairman Christopher Blackwell would become executive chairman until a successor was found.
'We set up what is now Nuformix twelve years ago,' Gooding said.
'To have been involved at its heart as a co-founder from the first day through to listing on the main market and beyond has been an enormous privilege and I am immensely proud of all that we have achieved.'
'Now is the right time for me to step aside and move on to other projects.'
'The company has multiple exciting opportunities ahead and I wish the team and the business every success.'
Nuformix's other co-founder is Chris Frampton, who currently serves as its chief scientific officer.
