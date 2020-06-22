StockMarketWire.com - Graphene-based products maker Directa Plus said it had been granted a Chinese patent for its G+ graphene technology in tyres.

The grant by the Chinese Patent Office covered the use of the Company's G+ graphene technology for bicycle, motorcycle and passenger car tyres as well as truck and bus radial tyres.

The patent covered 'the formula which unlocks the potential of G+® technology for the tread component and enables manufacturers to balance the conflicting properties of rolling resistance and grip while enhancing both,' the company said.

'The grant of a Chinese patent for our G+ technology in tyres is a first step towards exploiting China's large and growing market for elastomeric compounds for tyres,' it added.

The company had been granted six patents in China so far.


