StockMarketWire.com - Media company Bonhill said David Brown, finance director, had decided to step down from the board in order to pursue other interests.
Brown would remain with the company until 21 August 2020 to ensure an orderly handover of responsibilities.
'Pending the appointment of a replacement, the day-to-day responsibility for the Group's finance function will transfer to Sarah Thompson, director of finance,' the company said.
At 9:47am: [LON:BONH] Bonhill Group Plc Ord 1p share price was 0p at 8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: