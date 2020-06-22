StockMarketWire.com - Life sciences group Integumen said it had signed a material transfer agreement with Aptamer to develop and manufacture aptamers to detect SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater.
The aptamers had the potential to play a key role in the real-time identification of localised Covid-19 hotspots in wastewater, the company said.
The agreement formalised Integumen's access to Aptamer's raw materials for coating aptamers on silicon wafer surfaces at nano-scale.
Integumen would provide Aptamer with access to its UK Sand Hutton manufacturing facilities, which specialised in laboratory grown human skin equivalents specifically designed to host bacteria, virus and fungi.
A pilot batch of the aptamers would be tested on Integumen's SARS-CoV-2 model virus.
Once initial testing was complete in two months, validation on the real SARS-CoV-2 virus would be carried out at the containment level 3 laboratory in the University of Aberdeen.
Integumen and Aptamer would then enter into a longer-term supply agreement, with Integumen manufacturing and commercialising detection devices through its production, sales, marketing and distribution channel partners around the world.
At 9:54am: [LON:SKIN] Integumen Plc Ord 1p share price was +0.05p at 1.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
