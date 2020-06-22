StockMarketWire.com - Liquid biopsy company Angle said blood donations had recommenced both in support of analytical studies for a submission to the US Food and Drug Administration, and for patient enrolment in a pivotal ovarian cancer study.
Angle was seeking the first ever FDA regulatory clearance for a simple blood test to harvest cancer cells for analysis, initially in metastatic breast cancer.
Completion of remaining analytical studies in support of its submission had to be ceased as a result of UK government Covid-19 lockdown measures preventing blood donations from healthy volunteers.
Similar restrictions in the US impacted patient enrolment at University of Rochester Medical Centre, New York for an ovarian cancer study there.
Angle said it hoped to complete the necessary work and make itsd submission to the FDA during the third quarter, though it noted inherent uncertainties including a potential re-tightening of lockdowns and the ability to find enough donors.
'The Covid-19 lock down has highlighted major flaws in cancer diagnosis and treatment that are overly dependent on surgical intervention,' chief executive Andrew Newland said.
'Angle is aiming to help address these issues through a simple blood test that can even be administered in the patient's own home.
'We see this as a potential future contribution to the many issues arising from the Covid-19 lock down for cancer patients and thank our shareholders for their patience and understanding whilst some of our work has been delayed during lock down.'
