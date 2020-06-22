StockMarketWire.com - Minerals explorer Arkle Resources posted a full-year loss as it developed its Stonepark zine deposit and Mine River and Donegal gold prospects in Ireland.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to €0.31m, compared to losses of €0.34m on-year.
Arkle was involved in Stonepark via a joint venture operated by Canada's Group Eleven. Drilling on the prospect was set to resume in the coming months.
'Stonepark is the bedrock asset for Arkle,' chairman John Teeling said.
'It needs more drilling to expand the resource. Under the joint venture we can agree to participate in or dilute, in any exploration programme.'
'This gives us flexibility. There is ongoing interest from external parties in this deposit.'
Teeling said the company 'would like fresh eyes to take a look at our Mine River properties', adding: 'We have the database and recently identified drilling targets'.
He said the Donegal gold licences, meanwhile, had potential that needed to be prospected and explored.
'We remain committed to Irish zinc and gold but as the local environment has soured and exploration interest weakened we have considered overseas possibilities,' Teeling added.
'The Arkle team has extensive international experience and we see a flow of potential deals.'
'None, to date, have offered better than what we have in Ireland. Many are cast-offs from other exploration companies, others are in jurisdictions with title issues.'
'We have identified one or two areas where we believe our skill set and experience can bring value. But the immediate future goal is to create value in our Irish zinc and gold interests.'
At 2:40pm: [LON:ARK] share price was -0.03p at 0.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
