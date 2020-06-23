Interim Result
23/06/2020 Velocity Composites PLC (VEL)
23/06/2020 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)
Final Result
23/06/2020 Trackwise Designs PLC (TWD)
23/06/2020 Scapa Group PLC (SCPA)
23/06/2020 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
AGM / EGM
23/06/2020 North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (NAS)
23/06/2020 US Solar Fund PLC (USF)
23/06/2020 Integrated Diagnostics Holdings Plc (IDHC)
23/06/2020 Hon Hai Precision Industry Ltd (HHPD)
23/06/2020 Enwell Energy PLC (ENW)
23/06/2020 Epe Special Opportunities Limited (ESO)
23/06/2020 Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com