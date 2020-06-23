StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager St. James's Place said its funds under management increased in May on-year, boosted by positive net inflows.
Funds under management for the month of May rose to £112.58bn, up from £105.83bn in May a year earlier.
Net inflows during the month amounted to £0.67bn, down from £0.73bn in May 2019.
'Despite the continuing challenges presented by Covid-19, gross flows in May were robust,' chief executive Andrew Croft said.
'Retention of existing client investments remains particularly strong, providing for a net inflow for the month of £0.67bn.'
'Funds under management benefitted from both these positive net inflows and the continuing recovery of world stock markets.'
'We remain encouraged by the inflows we are continuing to experience and expect June gross inflows to be similar to May, though the short to medium-term impact of Covid-19 and economic volatility on our flows remains uncertain.'
