StockMarketWire.com - Biotherapeutics company PureTech Health welcomed news that founded entity Akili had received a CE mark for its digital-based treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
The EndeavorRx treatment was not yet available in Europe, though the CE mark enabled Akili to market it in European Economic Area member countries.
The CE mark followed last week's US Food and Drug Administration decision, which made EndeavorRx the first FDA-cleared prescription treatment delivered through a video game.
The FDA decision also represented the first game-based therapeutic to be granted marketing authorisation by the FDA for any type of condition.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
