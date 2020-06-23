StockMarketWire.com - Specialist engineering group TP said it had signed an initial contract worth £0.3m with Gulf Data International, an IT solutions provider and systems integrator based in Abu Dhabi.
The contract would see TP work to develop artificial intelligence tools for use in the oil and gas industry in the United Arab Emirates.
It would also involve the delivery an optimised production modelling and management solution to a major oil and gas company, also in the UAE.
The initial development would be for six months and produce an operational solution with the potential to expand to a significantly wider community and other assets, TP said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
