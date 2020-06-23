StockMarketWire.com - Meat producer Cranswick upped its dividend after profit was boosted by new contract wins and strong export demand. For the year ended 28 March, pre-tax profit rose 20% to £104.0m as revenue climbed 16% to £1.67bn. Revenue growth was driven a 'combination of new contract wins, strong export demand, an uplift in poultry revenue following the successful commissioning of the new eye facility and pass through of higher pig prices contributed to robust revenue growth across all categories,' the company said. Cranswick declared a final dividend of 43.7p a share, up 9.3% on-year, taking the full-year dividend to 60.4p, up 8.1%.
'There has been a positive start to trading in the new financial year, though we remain mindful of the uncertainty around the longer-term effects of the Covid-19 crisis and Brexit negotiations,' the company said. 'Nonetheless, our outlook for the current year is unchanged and we have a solid platform from which to continue Cranswick's successful long-term development.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
