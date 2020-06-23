StockMarketWire.com - Technical products and services provider Diploma confirmed that Barbara Gibbes had been appointed as chief financial officer at a meeting held on 22 June 2020.
At the same time and as previously announced, Nigel Lingwood had stepped down from the board and would continue to facilitate a successful handover until he left the group on 30 September.
The company announced the appointment of Barbara Gibbes on 6 February 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: