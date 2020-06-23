StockMarketWire.com - Musical equipment retailer Gear4music swung to a profit as operational improvements boosted margins.
For the year ended 31 March 2020, the company reported a pre-tax profit of £3.1m on-year compared with a £0.6m loss on-year, and revenue was up 2% to £120.3m.
Profit beat expectations, the company said, as gross margin improved 310 basis points to to 25.9%.
Looking ahead, Gear4music said it had made a strong start to its new fiscal year, with exceptionally strong trading seen in April and May 2020.
'Whilst still early in the current financial year, the board is confident of continued financial improvements during FY21 and look forward to the year ahead with optimism,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
