StockMarketWire.com - Materials and paper products provider James Cropper said its annual profit more than doubled as its paper division return to growth.
Pre-tax profit rose by 120% to £5.5m on-year as revenue climbed 4% to a record £104.7m.
The jump in profit was driven by a £5.4m rebound in the company's paper division operating profits, moving from a £2m loss to a £3.4m gain.
'For the year ending March 2021, we expect a break-even profit at least, excluding any impact of pension charges under IAS 19. Looking out further, I have no doubt we will emerge stronger and more resilient than ever,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
