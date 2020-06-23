StockMarketWire.com - International services group FIH suspended its dividends after swinging to a loss as the company suffered a £7.5m writedown owing to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
For the year ended 31 March 2020, the company reported pre-tax losses of £3.8m, compared with a profit of £3.9m on-year, while revenue increased by 4.9% to £44.6m.
As a result of Covid-19 and the review of medium to long-term detailed forecasts, the goodwill held in both the company's Momart and PHFC businesses had been impaired, resulting in a writedown of £7.5m.
Looking to its current fiscal year, the company said performance continued to be pressured.
'While FIC has not been significantly impacted, trading at both Momart and PHFC has fallen to below 10% of normal levels as a result the group incurred losses for the first three months of fiscal 2021,' the company warned.
'The group has suspended dividend payments in the short term, placed 78% of employees at Momart and in Gosport on furlough, reduced employee and board pay and curtailed all capital expenditure,' it added. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
