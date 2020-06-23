StockMarketWire.com - Media company Live Company Group reported narrower losses as performance was bolstered by cost cuts and higher revenue.
Pre-tax losses narrowed to £1.84m from £2.1m on-year as revenue increased to £5.45m from £4.98m.
As previously announced, the company executed a series of cost reduction measures, including 'the furloughing of staff, redundancies and a decrease in management salaries and the non-executive directors foregoing their Q2 and Q3 fees,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said that it was seeing signs of a pickup in demand.
'Whilst the Covid-19 pandemic has meant that many of the 2020 tours have been postponed, we have seen significant inbound enquiry from business improvement districts (BIDs) for the second half of 2020 and expect additional enquiries as BIDs look to increase footfall and support local business recovery,' it added.
At 8:32am: [LON:LVCG] Live Company Group Plc share price was -1.5p at 13.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
