StockMarketWire.com - Fuel cell developer Proton Motor Power Systems booked a full-year loss, as its sales fell, though it said its outlook was looking brighter.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to £192k, compared to losses of £29k on-year. Sales fell to £769k, down from £822k.
Proton said it had order backlog at the end of April amounting to £6.2m, related to deliveries to customers partially in 2020 with the remainder in 2021.
'In the year ahead we are focused on progressing the maturity of the group technology offer, ramping up production capacity and exploiting the current potential sales pipeline,' chairman Helmut Gierse said.
'The current outlook at the end of 2019 looking into 2020 is more optimistic than that as prevalent at the end of 2018.'
