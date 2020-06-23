StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas exploration and development company Canadian Overseas Petroleum detailed plans to raise £700K through an equity raise.
The company entered into an agreement to place shares with three investors at 0.4p a price.
The company entered into a non-brokered subscription agreement with an investor for £500K. YA II PN and Riverfort Global Opportunities had committed to participate in the placing for £100,000 each, the company said.
At 9:06am: [LON:COPL] Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Com Shs Npv share price was -0.07p at 0.34p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
