StockMarketWire.com - Luxury furniture retailer Walker Greenbank said its Morris & Co brand was collaborating with interior designer and architect Ben Pentreath.
The collaboration had produced a collection of wallpapers and fabrics that reinvented the designs of William Morris, the company said.
The collection would be launched in September.
At 9:10am: [LON:WGB] Walker Greenbank PLC share price was 0p at 41p
