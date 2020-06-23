StockMarketWire.com - Luxury furniture retailer Walker Greenbank said its Morris & Co brand was collaborating with interior designer and architect Ben Pentreath.

The collaboration had produced a collection of wallpapers and fabrics that reinvented the designs of William Morris, the company said.

The collection would be launched in September.


At 9:10am: [LON:WGB] Walker Greenbank PLC share price was 0p at 41p



