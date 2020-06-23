StockMarketWire.com - Aquaculture genetics, health and specialist nutrition business Benchmark said it had completed the sale of Improve International for up to £12.75m.
Improve International, a global provider of Continuing Professional Development training for veterinary professionals, was sold to RJD Partners and Heber Alves, David Babington, and Rui Lobao, the directors of improve.
The disposal marked an important step in Benchmark's strategy to 'exit non-core areas to focus on its key disciplines in the global aquaculture markets.
Under the terms of the sale, the company would receive a total cash of up to £12.75m, comprising a £9.5m initial payment on completion and deferred consideration of up to £3.25m, contingent on certain performance conditions being met.
At 9:26am: [LON:BMK] Benchmark Holdings PLC share price was +0.5p at 40p
