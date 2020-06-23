StockMarketWire.com - The UK manufacturing price managers' index improved to 50.1 in June, up from 40.7 in May, according to an initial 'flash' reading from IHS Markit.
The market had been expecting a more modest improvement to 45.2.
The services PMI also beat expectations, rising to 47.0 in June, up from 29.0 in May, compared to expectations of a rise to 39.1.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
