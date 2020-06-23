StockMarketWire.com - Real estate portal OnTheMarket said it had extended a payment support initiative for agent customers to help ease the continuing impact of the Covied-19 crisis.
An initial three-month discount on listing fees meant to expire on 25 July had been extended for another two months, to 25 September.
The discount would remain at 33% for the first month and would be 20% for the second month.
'While revenues will be impacted in the short term, the group will continue to conserve cash through the careful management of costs,' OnTheMarket said.
At 9:50am: [LON:OTMP] Onthemarket Plc share price was +3p at 81.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
