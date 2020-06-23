StockMarketWire.com - Alternative fuels developer Simec Atlantis Energy said industrial-scale combustion testing of waste-derived fuel pellets had been successfully completed for the Uskmouth conversion project in Wales.
The company had in October awarded Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Europe a a contract to carry out the design and development of a combustion system.
'Successful completion of this testing is a significant milestone for the project,' Simec said.
The final stages of a pre-engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) detailed design contract was now underway.
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Europe would have completed all of that work by the fourth quarter of 2020, Simec said.
At that point, it would then be able to make an offer for a fixed-price supply of the combustion system under an EPC contract.
