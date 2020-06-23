StockMarketWire.com - Vanadium producer Bushveld Minerals reported lower profit as a fall in the price of vanadium hurt revenue.
For the year ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax profit fell to US$83.2m from US$86.6m on-year as revenue fell to US$116.5mm from US$192.1m, which was largely due to a 34% reduction in the average realised vanadium price.
The Vametco sales volume in 2019 was 2,392mtV at an average price of US$49 per kgV with an average exchange rate of ZAR14.4 to the United States dollar. That compared with sales of 2,573mtV at an average price US$74/kgV on an average exchange rate ZAR13.2 per USD reported last year.
'While Vametco and Vanchem's production were disrupted by the 35-day nationwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the company retains the previously announced guidance,' the company said.
At 10:04am: [LON:BMN] Bushveld Minerals Limited share price was +0.38p at 14.63p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: