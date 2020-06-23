StockMarketWire.com - Aviation service provider Gama Aviation said guidance remains suspended as the impact from Covid-19 pandemic remained uncertain.
'Given the continuing operational and financial uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic the group's financial guidance for the year ending 31st December 2020 remains suspended,' the company said.
The company flagged additional costs of between $1.0m to $1.5m arising from 'trading related audit adjustments and further management reviews,' as it continued with its audit.
The company also said it would make further provisions between $2.5m and $3.0m for accounts receivable and $1.0m for inventory, given the 'significant increase in economic uncertainty globally.'
Gama Aviation re-confirmed its intention to publish its 2019 annual audited accounts before the end of July 2020.
At 10:12am: [LON:GAMA] Gamma Communications PLC share price was 0p at 1265p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
