StockMarketWire.com - Shopping centre owner Intu said it was preparing for administration should talks with key stakeholders on a debt standstill fall through.
Intu said it was still in talks with stakeholders over a debt standstill ahead of the revolving credit facility covenant waiver deadline of 26 June 2020. But the company added, however, that it had appointed KPMG to 'contingency plan for administration.'
'In the event that Intu properties is unable to reach a standstill, it is likely it and certain other central entities will fall into administration,' it added.
At 10:20am: [LON:INTU] Intu Properties share price was -0.01p at 4.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
