StockMarketWire.com - Marble quarrying and processing company Fox Marble said it had signed a contract to supply 15,000 square metres of cut and polished tiles and 19,000 metres of bespoke cut to size products to CC Apartments.
The total value of the contract was circa €600K. Delivery was expected to commence in January 2021, with all revenues expected to be realised by December 2021, the company said.
CC Apartments was engaged in developing several projects including apartments in Kosovo, as well as Albania and surrounding countries.
Fox Marble would be processing blocks of a range of marble from its own quarries for this project and supplying this material from its factory in Kosovo
At 10:23am: [LON:FOX] Fox Marble Holdings share price was +0.03p at 1.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
