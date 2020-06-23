FTSE 100 Evraz 306.20 +6.32% Glencore 174.26 +4.85% Standard Life Aberdeen 265.90 +4.85% Prudential 1237.25 +4.41% Melrose Industries 123.85 +4.38% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2298.50 -7.32% Rightmove 565.60 -3.97% Ocado Group 1985.75 -3.23% Taylor Wimpey 147.30 -2.06% Auto Trader Group 539.60 -1.53% FTSE 250 Cineworld Group 82.07 +7.45% Wood Group (John) 223.65 +7.32% Kaz Minerals 471.75 +5.73% Mitchells & Butlers 237.00 +5.57% Carnival 1178.50 +5.32% William Hill 133.33 -3.31% Aggreko 446.10 -3.15% Vistry Group 761.75 -2.71% Bellway 2632.50 -2.43% Oxford Biomedica 773.00 -2.15% FTSE 350 Cineworld Group 82.07 +7.45% Wood Group (John) 223.65 +7.32% Evraz 306.20 +6.32% Kaz Minerals 471.75 +5.73% Mitchells & Butlers 237.00 +5.57% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2298.50 -7.32% Rightmove 565.60 -3.97% William Hill 133.33 -3.31% Ocado Group 1985.75 -3.23% Aggreko 446.10 -3.15% AIM Baron Oil 0.13 +67.74% Comptoir Group 4.60 +37.31% Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N 14.50 +31.82% Clear Leisure 0.29 +28.26% Prairie Mining 12.00 +26.32% Webis Holdings 1.80 -45.45% TomCo Energy 0.88 -18.98% Quadrise Fuels International 2.44 -17.98% Scapa Group 99.95 -16.71% Motif Bio Ord 1p 0.52 -15.45% Overall Market Baron Oil 0.13 +67.74% Comptoir Group 4.60 +37.31% Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N 14.50 +31.82% Clear Leisure 0.29 +28.26% Prairie Mining 12.00 +26.32% Webis Holdings 1.80 -45.45% Management Consulting Group 0.26 -20.97% TomCo Energy 0.88 -18.98% Quadrise Fuels International 2.44 -17.98% Scapa Group 99.95 -16.71%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -