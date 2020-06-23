StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Evraz                                    306.20       +6.32%
Glencore                                 174.26       +4.85%
Standard Life Aberdeen                   265.90       +4.85%
Prudential                              1237.25       +4.41%
Melrose Industries                       123.85       +4.38%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   2298.50       -7.32%
Rightmove                                565.60       -3.97%
Ocado Group                             1985.75       -3.23%
Taylor Wimpey                            147.30       -2.06%
Auto Trader Group                        539.60       -1.53%

FTSE 250
Cineworld Group                           82.07       +7.45%
Wood Group (John)                        223.65       +7.32%
Kaz Minerals                             471.75       +5.73%
Mitchells & Butlers                      237.00       +5.57%
Carnival                                1178.50       +5.32%
William Hill                             133.33       -3.31%
Aggreko                                  446.10       -3.15%
Vistry Group                             761.75       -2.71%
Bellway                                 2632.50       -2.43%
Oxford Biomedica                         773.00       -2.15%

FTSE 350
AIM
Baron Oil                                  0.13      +67.74%
Comptoir Group                             4.60      +37.31%
Simec Atlantis Energy Limited Ord N       14.50      +31.82%
Clear Leisure                              0.29      +28.26%
Prairie Mining                            12.00      +26.32%
Webis Holdings                             1.80      -45.45%
TomCo Energy                               0.88      -18.98%
Quadrise Fuels International               2.44      -17.98%
Scapa Group                               99.95      -16.71%
Motif Bio  Ord 1p                          0.52      -15.45%

Overall Market
Management Consulting Group                0.26      -20.97%
