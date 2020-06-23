StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Rockfire Resources reported encouraging drilling results at its Plateau gold deposit on the Lighthouse tenement in North Queensland, Australia.
Long intervals of sulphides up to 235 metres have been recorded in drilling, the company said.
It added that a water bore had also encountered significant sulphides.
'Our geologists are encouraged by the abundance of the sulphide mineralisation and the company is looking forward to commencing the diamond drilling phase of this campaign,' chief executive David Price said.
'The market will continue to be updated with our exploration progress.'
At 1:38pm: [LON:ROCK] Rockfire Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was -0.03p at 1.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
