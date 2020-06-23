StockMarketWire.com - Mining investor Metal Tiger said it had appointed David Royle as senior technical and geological adviser.
Royle had previously served as business unit manager, Asia-Pacific for Eurasian Minerals and vice president exploration and business development at East Asia Minerals, among other executive roles.
For the past eight years, he had run his own geology consultancy.
At 1:46pm: [LON:MTR] Metal Tiger Plc Ord 0.01p share price was +0.08p at 2.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
