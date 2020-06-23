StockMarketWire.com - Cyber security advisor NCC said it expected its annual revenue and operating profit to beat current market expectations.
Revenue and adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the year through May would be 'comfortably ahead' of current consensus analysts' numbers of £243m and £22.3m, respectively, NCC said.
The upbeat guidance came despite the company acknowledging that it had experienced delays, cancellations, and disruption to its business operations amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Revenue would be higher than in the previous year, but adjusted EBIT lower, owing to a decision to 'preserve the capability and capacity of our business in readiness for the economic recovery'.
'We believe that Covid-19 will continue to have an uncertain impact on demand through FY21 and for this reason we are not yet in a position to reintroduce guidance to the market on our future financial performance,' NCC said.
'However, our recurring and long-term revenues, particularly in our software resilience and managed services businesses, provide us with some protection.'
At 2:19pm: [LON:NCC] NCC Group PLC share price was +18.8p at 193.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
