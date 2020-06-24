StockMarketWire.com - House builder Persimmon said it had appointed Dean Finch as its new chief executive.
Finch had been CEO of bus and train group National Express since 2010.
He would take up the top job at Persimmon at the end of the year, replacing David Jenkinson, who's departure was announced in February.
'Dean is a seasoned, well-respected and proven chief executive with an exceptional record,' chairman Roger Devlin said.
'In his current role he has delivered substantial strategic and operational progress over a sustained period, delivering value for all stakeholders in the business while developing a distinct and cohesive culture, focused on customer care and service.'
National Express said it had commenced a full search for Finch's replacement and would consider both internal and external candidates.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: