StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager Brooks Macdonald said it had signed a binding agreement to acquire the Channel Islands wealth management and funds business of Lloyds Bank International for up to £9.63m.
The acquisition of Lloyds' offshore wealth and funds business would boost international funds under management 'materially,' bringing 'greater scale, new capabilities and expanded distribution reach,' the company said.
Under the terms of the deal, the company agreed to pay an initial consideration of up to £9.30m.
Completion of the acquisition was expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2020 and was to regulatory approval.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: