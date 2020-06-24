StockMarketWire.com - Data analytics company Ixico said it expected to maintain double-digit revenue growth across 2021 and confirmed that the impact of Covid-19 on the business had been 'modest.'
The company said it was 'confident of achieving at least £9.1m revenues and £0.9m earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) with positive operating cash for the year ended 30 September 2020.'
This would represent a fourth consecutive year of revenue growth of 20% or more and an increase in EBITDA margin from 6% to 10% compared to the prior year, despite Covid-19 disruptions to clinical trial timelines, the company said.
The company previously pulled its guidance for 2020 following uncertainty around the level and duration of disruption from Covid-19 to global clinical trials.
'The board also expects the company to continue to maintain double-digit revenue growth across 2021 whilst continuing to invest to ensure the company is ready to scale as those clinical trials delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis are initiated,' it added.
At 8:04am: [LON:IXI] IXICO plc share price was +1p at 66p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
