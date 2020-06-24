StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager Tavistock Investments said trading in the first two months of its financial year had been ahead of its previous expectations.
The company pinned the update on 'swift action taken to mitigate the impact of Covid-19' and portfolio performance.
Tavistock said its protection portfolios, which automatically switch investors into different asset classes when markets are volatile, performed well when used as a bond substitute in investment portfolios.
'The board maintains its focus on tight financial management and is confident the business will emerge from the current crisis in good shape,' chief executive Brian Raven said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
