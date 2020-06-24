StockMarketWire.com - Biotechnology company Allergy Therapeutics said it expected net profit to 'significantly' top market expectations following a 'programme of operating cost efficiencies.'
A programme of operating cost efficiencies, together with the timing of the planned research and development expenditure over the 3 years to June 2022, were expected to deliver a net profit for the year 'significantly above market expectations,' the company said.
Reported revenues for the year ended 30 June 2020 are expected to be at least 4% ahead of last year in constant currency terms, it added.
A further update on performance for the year to 30 June 2020 would be provided in the week commencing 13 July 2020.
At 8:52am: [LON:AGY] Allergy Therapeutics PLC share price was +2.38p at 14.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: