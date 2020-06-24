StockMarketWire.com - Remote meetings company LoopUp said it expected annual performance to exceed market expectations as it continued to trade 'materially' above pre Covid-19 levels.
'Whilst it remains difficult to predict near-term developments in working practices and business climate, we do now nevertheless expect to exceed revised market expectations in terms of revenue, EBITDA (earnings) and cash generation for the current financial year,' the company said.
The company said it would provide a more quantitative update of the first half's trading to 30 June 2020 during mid-July 2020.
At 8:55am: [LON:LOOP] Loopup Group Plc share price was +13p at 139.5p
