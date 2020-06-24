StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Solo Oil said it had sufficient cash to support its operations to the end of the first quarter of 2021.
The company said it remained funded for its share of the firm budget for its Tanzanian operations, capital programme and strategy.
Unaudited 2019 year-end cash was £1.06m, with nil debt and an outstanding receivable position of £1.26m.
Solo Oil said it had delayed the release of its annual results and successfully had its reporting deadline extended until 30 September.
At 8:59am: [LON:SOLO] Solo Oil PLC share price was -0.03p at 1.08p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: