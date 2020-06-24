StockMarketWire.com - Software provider to broadcasters Mirada said data from its analytics platform indicated there had been a surge in global television content consumption since the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown.
Between 1 February and 30 April, total traditional, scheduled TV consumption increased 24%, with an 18% increase in average consumption between Monday and Friday.
Mirada collected data for customers including izzi Telecom in Mexico and One Communications in Bermuda.
Video-on-demand consumption across the pay TV operators' platforms increased 41%, with a 32% increase in average consumption between Monday and Friday.
"We are delighted the data confirms the success of the initiatives taken by our customers, offering people more access to a variety of entertainment, which hopefully gives a welcome reprieve from the challenges of living in lockdown,' chief executive Jose Luis Vazquez said.
'It is interesting to consider the potential long-term impact recent lockdown measures will have on TV consumption, given they have introduced large numbers of consumers to pay TV services that might otherwise not have considered them.'
