StockMarketWire.com - Architects, interior design group Aukett Swanke swung to a profit as efforts to cut costs improved performance.
For the six month period ended 31 March 2020, pre-tax was £136k reversing a loss of £371k on-year, and revenue rose by £74k to £7.37m.
The UK operation improved its half year revenues by £362k to £4.09m, while revenues in the Middle East were down by £201k at £3.14m as the company's United Arab Emirates operations were around six months behind the UK in their recovery plans.
'At the half way stage and, as the coronavirus took hold the UK had 18 projects on site, all of which suffered some form of temporary closure immediately after the half year end; but this was all short-lived as sites are now operating at between 30% to 50% capacity,' the company said.
'We have tempered our UK outlook as Q3 reflects the full impact of the lockdown and is prior to any form of return to normal working practices which we do not anticipate before Q4,' it added.
