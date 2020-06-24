StockMarketWire.com - Cancer immunotherapy developer Scancell said it expected to kick off a key clinical trial in the first half of 2021.
The trial for the treatment Modi-1 would involve patients with solid tumours, including triple negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, renal cancer and head and neck cancer.
Scancell said technical challenges reported in January concerning a peptide component had been resolved, enabling progression to drug product manufacture and formulation of clinical supplies in the the third quarter of 2020.
'The company continues to progress the necessary processes and documentation required for regulatory submission to start the planned clinical study in the UK in the first half of 2021,' Scancell said.
Separately, the company also welcomed publication of a peer-reviewed research paper in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer.
The paper described the first Moditope vaccine, Modi-1, and its ability to stimulate potent T-cell responses that translated into tumour protection in melanoma and ovarian cancer models.
At 9:29am: [LON:SCLP] Scancell Holdings PLC share price was +0.55p at 6.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
