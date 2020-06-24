StockMarketWire.com - Fertilizer developer Sunrise Resources said there had been a positive outcome from a public comment period for its proposed CS perlite-pozzolan project in Nevada.
Only three comments were received, all from federal and state agencies, and each was of a 'minor nature', the company said.
The comments would be addressed by minor edits to the environmental assessment.
'This is good news for the CS project and, we believe, reflects the limited impact of the project on the local environment, the mitigation measures we have proposed and the significant contribution that the use of natural pozzolan makes to a net reduction in carbon emissions,' executive chairman Patrick Cheetham said.
At 9:38am: [LON:SRES] Sunrise Resources PLC share price was +0.01p at 0.17p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: