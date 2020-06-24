StockMarketWire.com - EFG Hermes and sovereign fund of Egypt moved a step closer to the potential acquisition of Arab Investment Bank after receiving approval from the Central Bank of Egypt to conduct due diligence.

The parties aimed to acquire 76% of the capital of the Arab Investment Bank.

Upon completion, EFG Hermes' stake would not be less than 51% and the sovereign fund of Egypt ownership not less than 25%.

The remaining stake would continue to be held by the National Investment Bank and the Federation of Arab States.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com