StockMarketWire.com - EFG Hermes and sovereign fund of Egypt moved a step closer to the potential acquisition of Arab Investment Bank after receiving approval from the Central Bank of Egypt to conduct due diligence.
The parties aimed to acquire 76% of the capital of the Arab Investment Bank.
Upon completion, EFG Hermes' stake would not be less than 51% and the sovereign fund of Egypt ownership not less than 25%.
The remaining stake would continue to be held by the National Investment Bank and the Federation of Arab States.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
