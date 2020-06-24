StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Serinus Energy said it had agreed to defer a debt repayment to the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development that was due on 30 June.
The company would now pay $2.0m on 30 June, with the remaining $6.4m deferred for 12 months.
Serinus Energy said it had also received a formal waiver from the EBRD in relation to a debt service covenant on its convertible loan for the period ending 30 June.
At 10:00am: [LON:SENX] Serinus Energy Plc Ord Npv share price was 0p at 7.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
