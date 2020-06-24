StockMarketWire.com - Biotherapeutics and reagents developer Avacta said the first rapid test strips to detect SARS-COV-2 spike protein had been developed and evaluated by partner Cytiva.
The test strips had shown positive initial performance data, said Avacata, which last month provided its reagents to Cytiva.
'These data show that the test strips detect the spike protein in model samples at concentrations within the clinical range found in saliva of patients with Covid-19,' Avacta said.
'Work continues now to refine the test strip design, optimise its performance and get the best detection limit possible in order to generate the highest sensitivity in the final rapid test product.'
The design would then be transferred to manufacturing partners in the UK currently being put in place by Avacta.
'The company is working with these manufacturers to compress the normal manufacturing, clinical validation and regulatory timelines in order to bring a product to market as quickly as possible,' the company said.
At 1:29pm: [LON:AVCT] Avacta Group PLC share price was -8.5p at 132.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
